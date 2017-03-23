Inmate Dies While Serving Time For Rogers County Child Molestation

State prison officials confirm an inmate who was serving a 200-year sentence out of Rogers County died Wednesday.

The inmate is identified as 52-year-old Stephen D. Maxwell.

Prison records show Maxwell was convicted on a 1995 charge of child molestation.

He was being housed at the North Fork Correctional Facility in Beckham County.

Prison officials say Maxwell was found unresponsive in his cell and was taken to a hospital in Elk City where he was pronounced dead.

The Department of Corrections says an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General into Maxwell's death is now underway. They said the prison has been placed on lockdown.

Maxwell was scheduled for a parole hearing next week.