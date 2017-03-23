Tulsa Police Seek Weekly Most Wanted - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Seek Weekly Most Wanted

Posted: Updated:
Adrian Sample mug Adrian Sample mug
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 26-year-old Tulsa man is currently wanted out of Tulsa County for aggravated assault & battery, threatening a violent act, pointing a firearm and felony possession of a firearm, according to the Tulsa Police Department. 

Once captured, Adrian Sample will be held on a $400,000 bond. 

Sample is a black male, 5'9", 155 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. 

A reward is available through the Crime Prevention Network for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or email web tips to tulsacrimestoppers.org. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.