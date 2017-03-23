Tulsa Police Seek Weekly Most Wanted

A 26-year-old Tulsa man is currently wanted out of Tulsa County for aggravated assault & battery, threatening a violent act, pointing a firearm and felony possession of a firearm, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Once captured, Adrian Sample will be held on a $400,000 bond.

Sample is a black male, 5'9", 155 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

A reward is available through the Crime Prevention Network for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or email web tips to tulsacrimestoppers.org.