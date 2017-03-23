TPD Releases Video Of Woman Who Robbed QuikTrip With Knife

The Tulsa Police Department Robbery Detectives seeks the public's assistance in identifying a woman they said showed a knife to a QuikTrip employee and demanded money.

The robbery took place March 17 at 12:59 a.m. at the QT located at 7626 E. 61st Street.

The female suspect was armed with a large knife when she entered the store and walked behind the counter, TPD said.

When the employee confronted the woman, she showed him the knife and demanded that he open the register.

The employee complied and the woman took cash, cigarettes and other items before fleeing the store.

View the video below or click here.