Join News On 6 Anchor Lori Fullbright For 'Empty Bowls' Event

TULSA, Oklahoma -

You’re invited to the 21st annual Empty Bowls event to help raise funds for hungry Oklahomans.

Last year we raised more than 2.3 million meals. Our goal is 2.4 million meals this year. 

The event will be held April 25, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at the Cox Business Center. 

News On 6 crime reporter and anchor Lori Fullbright will be the emcee.

The event will include a wine pull, raffle, silent & live auction, and more!

Click here to become a sponsor and purchase individual tickets or Pick Your Paradise raffle tickets

Individual tickets are $75.

Each guest gets a keepsake bowl to remind them of all the empty bowls in eastern Oklahoma.

If you are a local artist and would like to help with this project, more information can be found here.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
