New Gelateria Coming To Broken Arrow's Rose District

"We have over $40 million worth of private investment and another $40 planned and who knows what will happen after that," said Mayor Craig Thurmond.

Thursday, Mike Bausch of Andolini’s and STG announced they are opening a Gelateria in the Rose District.

The crown jewel in Broken Arrow is the Rose District; and Thursday, the City announced a sweet new business coming to Oklahoma's fastest growing city.

Thursday, Mike Bausch of Andolini's and STG announced they are opening a Gelateria in the Rose District.

The new store is going to open across from the pizzeria; they're even going to market a line of pasta.

It just another sign that the Rose District is continuing to grow.

He said there used to be businesses on Main Street but in the 80s and 90s they began to disappear.

“As I've said many times, you'd come down here on Saturday night and the only reason there was a car her is 'cause it wouldn't start," Thurmond said.

Now you have trouble finding a place to park and there are small shops and restaurants everywhere.

There are wide sidewalks, flowers, and plenty of lighting – a good example of what can be.

As far as when you can get your gelato, it should be in the Rose District by summer time.