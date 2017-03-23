Tasty Spring Breakfast Taco with Asparagus - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tasty Spring Breakfast Taco with Asparagus

Ingredients: 

  • 2 pastured eggs
  • Kerry Gold Butter
  • 2 tsp. plain Greek yogurt
  • ½ cup cremini mushrooms, cleaned and sliced
  • ½ cup sweet onion, diced
  • 1 cup diced fresh asparagus
  • 2 tsp. basil pesto, or more to taste* (recipe below)
  • 4 sprouted corn tortillas, steamed 
  • Salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

Directions: 

  1. Scramble eggs with Greek yogurt; set aside.
  2. Put a teaspoon or two of butter in a small skillet, add onion, and cook over medium heat until translucent. Then add mushrooms and asparagus and sauté for a few minutes until mushrooms are cooked and asparagus is crisp tender.
  3. Add pesto and turn off the heat.
  4. Heat another small skillet over medium heat and when warm, add a teaspoon or two of butter.
  5. When butter is melted, add the scrambled eggs, salt and fresh ground pepper, and let sit for about 20 seconds. Using a silicone spatula, gently go under the eggs and around the pan and stir gently and let sit for about 10 seconds and stir again.
  6. Cook until eggs are done, and light and fluffy.
  7. Divide eggs between the 4 tortillas, and top each with the pesto asparagus mixture, and serve. Serves 2. 

*Pesto

  • 1 cup firmly packed parsley                            
  • 1 cup firmly packed basil
  • 4 large cloves garlic, minced                          
  • 2 tbsp. pine nuts
  • 2 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese                  
  • ¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp. Himalaya pink salt                                
  • ½ tsp. freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tbsp. lemon juice

Place parsley, basil, garlic, and pine nuts in a food processor or blender with a little of the olive oil and puree. While motor is running add remaining olive oil, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, salt, and pepper and puree until smooth. Place in jars and refrigerate or freeze. Can be held up to a month under refrigeration. This stays good in the freezer for up to a year.

