Madison Dickson's Family Warned TPD She Would Not Be Taken Alive

The Tulsa Police Department released dashcam footage Thursday of the pursuit of most wanted suspect Madison Dickson.

Police had been looking for her for days, saying she'd been involved in several shootings, including shooting a man in the head.

The video shows a woman who was determined not to be taken into custody, even when she was surrounded and there was no hope of escape.

Police said her family had even warned them she would not be taken alive.

Police said Dickson immediately took off running when the short pursuit came to an end on March 18 near 89th and South Harvard. The video shows she turned not once but three times and pointed a gun at the officers.

They fired shots but did not hit her, so the officer closest to her in his patrol car, ran into her to stop the threat.

Dickson later died.

Police said Dickson had shot a man in the head just two days before, after she asked him for a ride, then pulled a gun on him and tried to steal his car. Police said he's recovering.

Before that, they say she'd fired shots at a Walgreens and a Best Buy plus pointed a gun at movie theater employees.

Police said they believe Dickson got connected to the Irish Mob gang and started a crime spree.

Her family and friends said this was not the girl they grew up with. They said she got hooked on drugs, tried to get clean but that failed and things went downhill for her.

Three police officers remain on routine leave until the criminal and internal investigations are complete. The district attorney will determine whether the use of force was justified.