Dick Faurot, Jason Christie Cast A Line On Lake Eucha

The best of the best in bass fishing will start casting lines at this year's Bassmaster Classic Friday.

Last year, Talala's Edwin Evers won the tournament on Grand Lake, but Park Hill's Jason Christie was in the lead from the start and heading into the last day.

News On 6 Meteorologist Dick Faurot and Jason recently did a little fishing of their own on Lake Eucha.

Christie, Evers and Tulsa's James Elam are the three Oklahomans who made the cut for this year's classic on Lake Conroe near Houston.