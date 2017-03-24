Firefighters Monitor Wildfire Near Mannford

Creek County firefighters are monitoring a wildfire southwest of Mannford near Highway 51 Friday morning.

They say this fire has been burning since Thursday.

News On 6 was on the scene Thursday evening as the fire threatened several structures in the area but firefighters were able to prevent any buildings from being lost.

3/23/2017 Related Story: Wildfires Keeping Green Country Firefighters Busy

Firefighters from several area departments are still on scene.

Officials say efforts to get the fire under control will continue Friday morning, including drawing up containment lines and hoping the gusty southerly winds don't make matters worse.