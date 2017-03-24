Tulsa Fire's 'Huffy The Clown' Hanging Up His Helmet - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Fire's 'Huffy The Clown' Hanging Up His Helmet

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Fire Department's Huffy the Clown is hanging up his helmet.

For more than three decades Huffy, portrayed by Tulsa firefighter Tom Hufford, has helped teach 30,000 children a year about fire safety.  

He used magic acts, songs and more during performances at Tulsa schools.

"After 32 years it will be nice to give my wife some of my time. All these years I volunteer on my days off and I do it while I'm on duty," said Tom Hufford.  

Hufford says three younger firefighters are stepping in to take over the department's public education work.

