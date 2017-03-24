Man, Dog Escape Sapulpa Mobile Home Fire

Firefighters say a man and his dog escaped a Sapulpa mobile home after it caught fire early Friday.

The fire department got the call just before 6:30 a.m. to the home in the 12000 block of South Shaw.

They said a neighbor heard someone knock on his door prior to hearing a boom and seeing flames coming from the mobile home.

Firefighters told News On 6 the home did not have water or electric service, but did have natural gas service. They said paramedics treated the man for cuts.

The fire was contained to the home and no nearby structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.