Child Dies In Possible CO Poisoning In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Child Dies In Possible CO Poisoning In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
Photo of Noah Cruz. Photo of Noah Cruz.
Photo of the Cruz family. Photo of the Cruz family.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An 8-year-old boy is dead and his father is in a coma after police say their home filled with a deadly amount of carbon monoxide.

Now, police are investigating into what happened in the hours before a family friend discovered the father and son unconscious in a home in the 13200 block of East 30th Place South.

Firefighters said the carbon monoxide in the house was at least six times what's considered deadly. Even first responders had to be checked over to make sure they weren't hurt after rushing in and out.

For the family, it’s a double tragedy – 8-year-old Noah Cruz was dead and his father, Noel Cruz, was unconscious, but alive, and expected to recover.

The mother, Zaneta Campbell, was at an out of state funeral and got the news by phone.

The family was new to the neighborhood, moving there from Chicago, hoping to improve their lives, according to friends.

Noah had muscular dystrophy, used a wheelchair, and neighbors said his father met the bus for disabled children after school every day.

A neighbor had just met Noel and Noah a few days ago.

“Just a tragedy, a really good guy trying to help his family trying to stay alive and do good. And something like to happen,” neighbor Michael Zeller said.

Firefighters said a Nissan Xterra was running in a closed garage when they arrived and a door into the house was open.

After several hours of venting out the house, police went in with a search warrant but said they didn't find anything remarkable inside.

Corporal Mark Kraft said, “It's tough when there are no other witnesses to it that we can find, nobody else was home.”

Police were called by a family friend who found the victims inside.

Kraft said, "And she had been calling all night trying to get a hold of someone and couldn't, so she called a friend to go over and check - and she had a key and went inside and that's when she found them unconscious and called 911."

The police said DHS has opened an investigation, because of the child, along with theirs. They hope to get some more information from the father once he regains consciousness.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.