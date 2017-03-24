Police Identify Woman Killed In Tulsa Travel Trailer Fire

Police have identified the woman who was killed in a travel trailer fire on Tuesday, March 21st.

Chelcy Dearman, 31, was found dead after firefighters responded to the fire in the 800 block of North St. Louis.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters said a man who was also in the trailer had gotten out safely by the time they had arrived.