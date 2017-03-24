Broken Arrow Police Chief David Boggs To Retire In August - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Broken Arrow Police Chief David Boggs To Retire In August

Posted: Updated:
Broken Arrow Police Chief David Boggs Broken Arrow Police Chief David Boggs
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow's Police Chief announced Friday he plans on retiring at the end of August 2017.

David Boggs has been been chief since 2011, after he was recruited from Lexington, Kentucky, where he served as Deputy Chief.

“The 26 years I have spent in the law enforcement profession have been profoundly fulfilling, and BAPD and this great city have been the capstone of my professional career. It’s time now to retire from active law enforcement and spend more time with my family and personal pursuits,” said Boggs. 

“My wife and I plan to stay in Broken Arrow and continue to raise our family and enjoy all the wonderful things BA has to offer! While my last day on the force will be in August, I intend to stay active in the community we love calling home.”

“The Broken Arrow City Council and I couldn’t be more pleased with the job the Broken Arrow Police Department and Chief Boggs have done in keeping our community safe,” said Mayor Craig Thurmond. 

“We are consistently recognized as one of the safest places to live in the U.S., and I credit Chief Boggs’ leadership for making that designation possible. We wish him all the best in his next endeavors.” 

City officials say a nationwide search for his replacement will begin soon.

