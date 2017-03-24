Appeals Court OKs Life Sentence In Tulsa Toddler's Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Appeals Court OKs Life Sentence In Tulsa Toddler's Death

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Scott Allen Bolden [Department of Corrections] Scott Allen Bolden [Department of Corrections]
Heidi Marie Benjamin [Department of Corrections[] Heidi Marie Benjamin [Department of Corrections[]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 28-year-old Tulsa man convicted of killing his girlfriend's 18-month-old daughter.
   
The appeals court handed down the decision Friday in the case of Scott Allen Bolden, who was convicted by a Tulsa County jury of first-degree murder and child abuse in the May 2013 death of Angel Benjamin.

12/14/2015 Related Story: Two Life Terms For Tulsa Man Convicted Of Killing Girlfriend's Daughter
   
Prosecutors said the girl had numerous bruises on her body and died of bleeding in the brain. Defense attorneys argued the injuries were accidental.
   
The child's mother, 23-year-old Heidi Marie Benjamin, is serving a 14-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in December 2014 to child neglect and permitting child abuse.
   
Among other things, appellate judges rejected claims that prosecutorial misconduct deprived Bolden of a fair trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

