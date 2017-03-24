Deputies To Patrol Locust Grove Bus Routes After Minivan Incident

Mayes County deputies will increase patrols along Locust Grove Public School bus routes after an incident Friday morning.

Sheriff Captain Ron Howell says an 8-year-old was waiting for her bus when her parent saw a white minivan pull up to where the child was standing and a side door opened. He says the girl's parent shouted and the van left.

Captain Howell stressed the sheriff's office has no reason to believe a crime was committed and says it's possible the driver may have just been checking on the child.

Captain Howell says deputies will be watching all Locust Grove bus routes as a safety precaution and to gather more information.