Deputies To Patrol Locust Grove Bus Routes After Minivan Incident

MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Mayes County deputies will increase patrols along Locust Grove Public School bus routes after an incident Friday morning.

Sheriff Captain Ron Howell says an 8-year-old was waiting for her bus when her parent saw a white minivan pull up to where the child was standing and a side door opened. He says the girl's parent shouted and the van left.  

Captain Howell stressed the sheriff's office has no reason to believe a crime was committed and says it's possible the driver may have just been checking on the child.  

Captain Howell says deputies will be watching all Locust Grove bus routes as a safety precaution and to gather more information.  

