Andolini's Fried Mozzarella

Ingredients:

  • One ball of fresh mozzarella cheese, one that roughly fills one hand. 
  • 2 cups of flour
  • .5 teaspoon paprika
  • .5 teaspoon of garlic powder
  • 1 cup Panko bread crumbs
  • 1 egg
  • 3 bowls
  • salt to taste
  • pecorino romano cheese to taste
  • enough marinara for dipping finished slices 

Directions:

  1. Add vegetable oil to approximately 1/2” deep to a skillet, heat to frying temperature
  2. Slice the mozzarella into 1/4” thick slices 
  3. In one bowl, mix 1 cup of flour, paprika, and garlic powder together
  4. In another bowl, mix Panko style bread crumbs and 1 cup of flour together
  5. In last bowl, crack egg and lightly mix to combine yolk and white
  6. For each slice of mozzarella, coat in flour mixture, then dip in egg wash, and then dip into flour / Panko mix 
  7. Lightly fry each slice in vegetable oil using tongs to flip over after 3 min. Fry 3 minutes each side. 
  8. Place fried slices on plate and sprinkle each with a pinch of salt and pecorino romano. Serve with a side of marinara.

