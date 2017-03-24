Arraignment Held For Former State Senator Ralph Shortey

Former State Senator Ralph Shortey appeared at the Cleveland County Court House Friday afternoon for his arraignment on child prostitution charges.

At the hearing, a judge ordered Shortey to return to court April 11 at 1 pm.

Shortey resigned from his state Senate seat Wednesday.

The FBI also confirmed it is investigating Ralph Shortey and agents have served a search warrant at his home.

Moore police arrested Shortey two weeks ago after they say he was found in a motel room with a teenage boy.