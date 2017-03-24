Arraignment Held For Former State Senator Ralph Shortey - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Arraignment Held For Former State Senator Ralph Shortey

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Former State Senator Ralph Shortey appeared at the Cleveland County Court House Friday afternoon for his arraignment on child prostitution charges.

At the hearing, a judge ordered Shortey to return to court April 11 at 1 pm.

Shortey resigned from his state Senate seat Wednesday. 

The FBI also confirmed it is investigating Ralph Shortey and agents have served a search warrant at his home.

3/20/2017 Related Story: Federal Law Agencies Also Investigating State Sen. Shortey

Moore police arrested Shortey two weeks ago after they say he was found in a motel room with a teenage boy.

