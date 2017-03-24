Mike Boynton Named Cowboy Basketball Head Coach

The decision came quicker than many thought it would.

Boynton, one of Brad Underwood's assistants, is the new head coach at Oklahoma State.

He was one of five who went through interviews on Thursday.

A source told News On 6 that during a follow-up interview early Friday, Boynton impressed athletic director Mike Holder and others that were involved in helping make the decision.

Boynton was with Underwood for three years at Stephen F. Austin and prior to that was an assistant at South Carolina for four years.

He also played collegiately at South Carolina.

When hired last year, Boynton was described as being extremely bright with recruiting experience all over the country.

I can tell you from my experience being around Boynton in the last year or so, I found him to be very articulate, a very good communicator.

He is also someone who just seems like he knows what he's doing.

There are others in the profession that described him as a star in the making and a future head coach.

It's expected that most, if not all, of the players will welcome Boynton's hiring.

A news conference to formally introduce him is expected to take place on Monday.