Firefighters: Mannford Wildfire 'Fairly Contained' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Firefighters: Mannford Wildfire 'Fairly Contained'

Posted: Updated:
By morning, firefighters said the fire was "fairly contained" and expected the remaining flames to burn out. By morning, firefighters said the fire was "fairly contained" and expected the remaining flames to burn out.
Several neighbors in the area said they were outside watching as the wildfires left a trail of destruction in their neighborhood. Several neighbors in the area said they were outside watching as the wildfires left a trail of destruction in their neighborhood.
Greg Kennedy was just getting home when the wildfires were a few hundred feet away from his home. Greg Kennedy was just getting home when the wildfires were a few hundred feet away from his home.
MANNFORD, Oklahoma -

Firefighters say a wildfire burning west of Mannford is "fairly contained" and they think the fire should burn itself out.

Several neighbors in the area said they were outside watching as the wildfires left a trail of destruction in their neighborhood.

Greg Kennedy was just getting home when the wildfires were a few hundred feet away from his home. Usually, he would've gone out and cleared leaves and anything else in this yard that could catch fire.

3/24/2017 Related Story: Firefighters Monitor Wildfire Near Mannford

"You want to mulch them down, get them out of the yard, well, I didn't have that chance before, so all I had to do was watch and make sure that doesn't catch fire or any embers land in it," he said.

Whenever wildfires hit, people in and around Mannford think of the damage from the 2012 fire. Neighbors say it's a reminder of what kind of damage the fires can do.

"I got one dead stump right here, one right here that's from the '12 fire so it can come through at any time," Kennedy said.

By morning, firefighters said the fire was "fairly contained" and expected the remaining flames to burn out.

Kennedy finally got around to cleaning his yard, just in case another fire sparks up.

"Just taking care of all the fuel on the ground - the leaves, sticks, trying to make it as best as I can to clean up around here," he said.

Firefighters continue doing rounds to make sure all the fires are out.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.