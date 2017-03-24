Tulsa Man's Clothing Company Combines Oklahoma History, Baseball

Dan Bewley is a Tulsa area guy with a new idea.

A Tulsa man's new T-shirt business celebrates Oklahoma’s rich baseball history.

Dan Bewley is a Tulsa area guy with a new idea.

"Well, first of all, I just love baseball and I love history," he said.

Love has led him to a celebration of some of Oklahoma's teams of the past.

Dan: "I've found upwards of 300 teams."

Rick: "Really?"

Dan: "Yeah, exactly."

Like Fort Reno, the Hennessey Sluggers, or Kingfisher - there were enough clues in the picture to create a Kingfisher logo T-Shirt.

Sometimes it's not a team, but a game.

"This is the Oklahoma City Pirates. 1891. First organized baseball team in the city of Oklahoma City," Bewley said.

And on September 18 of '91, they played the Wellington Maroons.

The Pirates had rules for their fans and the rules now have a T-Shirt; number seven says “no one will be allowed to kill the umpire.”

One celebrated the first organized baseball game in Indian Territory between Krebs and Savanna.

"They played a game back in 1882 on July 4th - Krebs won 34-5," Bewley said.

The Tulsa Railroaders played one season in 1911.

Bewley is discovering a little more about our history and using baseball to find it out.

Even his company, Three Sands Clothing, has some historical significance.

It was named for Three Sands, Oklahoma, a long-ago oil boom town on the Kay and Noble County line. It was a booming oil field in 1915 and gone by the late 1950s.

Bewley named his Three Sands Clothing company after the town to honor his father who was born there. Bewley’s grandfather worked in that oil field.

