Mayes County Sheriff's Office: Possible Attempted Abduction Was Just Misunderstanding

The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to dispel any rumors of an attempted child abduction Friday morning.

Captain Ron Howell said Friday morning an 8-year-old who attends Locust Grove Public Schools was waiting for her bus when a white minivan approached.

Howell said the driver opened the door and the child’s mother, who was nearby, shouted and the van drove away.

The captain said they were able to locate the driver of the van who is a teacher in a different school district.

Howell said the teacher saw the child and was checking on her. He said the driver pulled over to see if she was okay and the child ran and told her mother.

The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office said there was not threat to the child, just a concerned citizen checking on the child’s welfare.