Cherokee Nation Awards $5M To Northeast Oklahoma Public Schools

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Cherokee Nation is helping fill the school funding gap left by the state budget crisis.

The tribe donated $5-million Friday to more than 100 school districts across northeast Oklahoma.

That money will help cover salaries, supplies and other projects.

Since 2002, the tribe has awarded $45.1 million in education contributions from car tag revenue to the school districts.  

"When Cherokees across Oklahoma register their vehicles with the Cherokee Nation, they are making an investment in education, an investment in our young people and in the future,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker.

“These revenues help bolster public education in an era when Oklahoma school budgets continue to be slashed because of poor policy decisions and the downturn in the state economy. I am so proud our tribal sovereign government supports public education and works to cultivate quality partnerships with area schools.”
 
The Cherokee Nation says the districts receiving the money educate more than 30,000 Cherokee students, although the contributions benefit all students in those school districts.

This year, schools received $166 per enrolled Cherokee Nation student.

School districts in the following counties received the following donation amounts:

  • Adair $431,012
  • Cherokee $804,589
  • Craig $152,993
  • Delaware $353,932
  • Mayes $425,185
  • Muskogee $513,418
  • Nowata $80,575
  • Osage $2,996
  • Ottawa $87,734
  • Rogers $487,781
  • Sequoyah $430,179
  • Tulsa $927,450
  • Wagoner $166,977
  • Washington $157,821

