Semi Loaded With Thousands Of Eggs Runs Off Tulsa Highway

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi loaded with thousands of eggs ran off a Tulsa highway early Saturday.

Troopers said the accident happened on Interstate 44 near I-244 at about 2:45 a.m.

The OHP said the semi did not roll over and the driver wasn't injured, but a fuel tank was punctured.

No word on how many of the eggs were damaged in the accident.

The OHP is investigating.