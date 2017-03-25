Wet With Cooler Temps Expected Across NE Oklahoma

Showers and storms are shifting out of Green Country this morning, but cloudy and much cooler weather is sticking around for our Saturday.

A potent low pressure system responsible for the rains of the past 24 hours continues to gradually shift across northeastern Oklahoma this morning. Even as the rain tapers off this morning, clouds will hang pretty tough under this low with a few peeks of sun trying to return later in the day.

Those clouds will keep our temperatures from moving too much, with highs only in the upper 50's in northeast Oklahoma to the low 60's in southeast Oklahoma. A gusty northwest wind will gradually diminish from around 25 miles per hour this morning to around 15 miles per hour this afternoon, but will keep a chill in the air most of the day.

Temperatures will settle back to somewhat chilly values by early Sunday morning with lows in the lower 40's. If we happen to see clouds clear later tonight, it wouldn’t be out of the question for lower-lying areas to dip into the upper 30's, so be aware of at least a slight chance of frost by early Sunday morning.

A gusty southeast wind and some areas of sun look to return on Sunday, which will help push our highs back into the 70s by Sunday afternoon. Those gusty winds will come out ahead of another strong storm system poised to bring more storms to Oklahoma.

Scattered storms are expected to expand from southern Oklahoma up into eastern Oklahoma Sunday night through early Monday morning. Some severe storms are expected with large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps one or two tornadoes possible. We’ll watch things for you very closely and keep you updated through the day Sunday into Sunday night.

Quieter weather looks to return for the beginning of the upcoming work week from Monday afternoon into Tuesday, but yet another storm system is looming by Wednesday. This system looks to bring a good shot at more widespread showers and storms across much of our viewing area by mid to late week, and hopefully will have at least some minor drought relief with it as well! Let’s hope!