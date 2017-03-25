Wet With Cooler Temps Expected Across NE Oklahoma

The Supreme Court said Monday it will not reinstate a civil lawsuit against Governor Mary Fallin and other Oklahoma state leaders.More >>
A three-day Confederate flag rally began Monday in Muskogee with hopes of educating people on what they said is the 'true meaning of the flag.'More >>
After a sticky day today, relief is in sight. There will also be a decent chance of showers/storms.More >>
Tracking a Tropical Storm and a cool front.More >>
The pattern will slowly change for the next few days and eventually will be bringing the low-level moisture back into the state along with warmer weather.More >>
We're tracking a cold front that will move across northern Oklahoma today and across southern Oklahoma this afternoon into the evening with a chance for showers and storms.More >>
