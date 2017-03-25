Police: Man Found Shot To Death Inside Tulsa Home

Tulsa Police say a man called 911 after he went inside this house and found his family member dead.

"Took a step inside the house and saw a person down on the ground and immediately ran out," said Captain Malcolm Williams.

Police say someone shot 42-year-old Carlos Record, killing him.

Officers blocked off neighborhood streets near Apache and Rockford while investigators worked to find any evidence Sunday morning.

Police interviewed the man who called 911, and several possible witnesses.

Family friends Cliff Williams and Ashlee Jefferson said they knew Carlos.

"He was a good person,” said Jefferson. “No matter what, he was a good person. And I just feel they took the wrong person away."

"How can a world so beautiful have so much evil in it?” asked Williams.

Williams said his friend loved music and that they just wrote a song together last week.

"I sing, and he could just make a beat!" Williams stated.

He added, "Whatever they need us to do, I'm supporting the family.”

Jefferson says he’s going to be missed.

Investigators ask if anyone has information about this homicide to call Tulsa Police Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.