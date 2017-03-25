Tulsa Has 27 New Firefighters, Following Graduation Ceremony

Highway 11 south of Skiatook was shut down in all directions for two hours after a tanker truck was involved in a collision Monday afternoon, June 26.More >>
Highway 11 south of Skiatook was shut down in all directions for two hours after a tanker truck was involved in a collision Monday afternoon, June 26.More >>
A Tulsa federal court decided to sentence Clint Tirone Barger to 21 years, plus 10 months in federal prison for possession and distribution of child pornography.More >>
A Tulsa federal court decided to sentence Clint Tirone Barger to 21 years, plus 10 months in federal prison for possession and distribution of child pornography.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!