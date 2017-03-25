Tulsa Has 27 New Firefighters, Following Graduation Ceremony

The City of Tulsa has 27 new firefighters following a graduation ceremony Friday afternoon.

The fire cadets have been in training for 22 weeks at the Tulsa Fire Academy located at Tulsa Community College's Northeast campus.

During the ceremony, the new firefighters were presented their badges by Tulsa Fire Chief Ray Driskell and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

Earlier in the day Friday, they received their assignments with several of them scheduled to report for their first shift as a Tulsa firefighter Sunday, March 26th at 7 a.m.