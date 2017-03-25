Severe Storms Possible Across Central, Southern Oklahoma

Forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center are warning millions of people living Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas of a powerful storm system capable of producing tornadoes on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Norman says the storms could produce heavy rainfall, large hail as well as tornadoes by the end of the weekend .

Late Friday, Louisiana authorities say an apparent tornado demolished a church in Ringgold, southeast of Shreveport. No injuries were reported.

They also reported strong winds and possible tornadoes in east Texas.

The Storm Prediction Center says these storms are just the start of what's expected to be a very active week for severe weather.

News On 6 meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz says temperatures will push back up into the 70's on Sunday ahead of this storm system.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.