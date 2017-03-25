Severe Storms Possible Across Central, Southern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Severe Storms Possible Across Central, Southern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center are warning millions of people living Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas of a powerful storm system capable of producing tornadoes on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Norman says the storms could produce heavy rainfall, large hail as well as tornadoes by the end of the weekend .

Late Friday, Louisiana authorities say an apparent tornado demolished a church in Ringgold, southeast of Shreveport.  No injuries were reported.  

They also reported strong winds and possible tornadoes in east Texas.

The Storm Prediction Center says these storms are just the start of what's expected to be a very active week for severe weather.

News On 6 meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz says temperatures will push back up into the 70's on Sunday ahead of this storm system.

3/25/2017 Related Story: Wet With Cooler Temps Expected Across NE Oklahoma

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Tulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's Rise

    Tulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's Rise

    Tulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's RiseTulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's Rise

    It's an elephant tranquilizer, 10 thousand times more powerful than morphine, and first responders say it's not a matter of "if" the drug will make its way onto Tulsa streets, but when. "It's not legal in the United States, so those folks who are using it have no idea what it is they are messing with," said Anthony First, Tulsa Police officer. Carfentanil. It's a synthetic opioid most commonly used to cut heroin. It can be solid, liquid, powder, or gas, which m...

    More >>

    It's an elephant tranquilizer, 10 thousand times more powerful than morphine, and first responders say it's not a matter of "if" the drug will make its way onto Tulsa streets, but when. "It's not legal in the United States, so those folks who are using it have no idea what it is they are messing with," said Anthony First, Tulsa Police officer. Carfentanil. It's a synthetic opioid most commonly used to cut heroin. It can be solid, liquid, powder, or gas, which m...

    More >>

  • Renovations Underway For Downtown Muskogee

    Renovations Underway For Downtown Muskogee

    Renovations Underway For Downtown Muskogee

    More >>

    Renovations Underway For Downtown Muskogee

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.