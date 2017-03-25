'Go Fund Me' Page Set Up For Tulsa Possible CO Poisoning Victim

The mother of a eight-year-old boy who died after his home filled carbon monoxide early Friday has set up a fundraising page.

Go Fund Me page for Noah Campbell

Zaneta Campbell's son, Noah Cruz Campbell was pronounced dead at the hospital after firefighters arrived at their east Tulsa home and found Noah and his dad unconscious. Both were rushed to the hospital.

Firefighters said the carbon monoxide in the house was at least six times what's considered deadly.

3/24/2017 Related Story: Child Dies In Possible CO Poisoning In Tulsa

Zaneta Campbell was at an out of state funeral when she got the news.