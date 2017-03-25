'Go Fund Me' Page Set Up For Tulsa Possible CO Poisoning Victim - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

'Go Fund Me' Page Set Up For Tulsa Possible CO Poisoning Victim

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The mother of a eight-year-old boy who died after his home filled carbon monoxide early Friday has set up a fundraising page.

Go Fund Me page for Noah Campbell

Zaneta Campbell's son, Noah Cruz Campbell was pronounced dead at the hospital after firefighters arrived at their east Tulsa home and found Noah and his dad unconscious. Both were rushed to the hospital.

Firefighters said the carbon monoxide in the house was at least six times what's considered deadly.

3/24/2017 Related Story: Child Dies In Possible CO Poisoning In Tulsa

Zaneta Campbell was at an out of state funeral when she got the news.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Tulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's Rise

    Tulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's Rise

    Tulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's RiseTulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's Rise

    It's an elephant tranquilizer, 10 thousand times more powerful than morphine, and first responders say it's not a matter of "if" the drug will make its way onto Tulsa streets, but when. "It's not legal in the United States, so those folks who are using it have no idea what it is they are messing with," said Anthony First, Tulsa Police officer. Carfentanil. It's a synthetic opioid most commonly used to cut heroin. It can be solid, liquid, powder, or gas, which m...

    More >>

    It's an elephant tranquilizer, 10 thousand times more powerful than morphine, and first responders say it's not a matter of "if" the drug will make its way onto Tulsa streets, but when. "It's not legal in the United States, so those folks who are using it have no idea what it is they are messing with," said Anthony First, Tulsa Police officer. Carfentanil. It's a synthetic opioid most commonly used to cut heroin. It can be solid, liquid, powder, or gas, which m...

    More >>

  • Renovations Underway For Downtown Muskogee

    Renovations Underway For Downtown Muskogee

    Renovations Underway For Downtown Muskogee

    More >>

    Renovations Underway For Downtown Muskogee

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.