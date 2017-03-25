Work To Bring Grocery Store To Tulsa's 'Food Desert' Continues

Saturday, people had the chance to ask questions about the possibility of a grocery store coming to north Tulsa.

A veteran-owned business is working to get a Save-A-Lot to the area.

The grocery store would not only bring fresh product to a food desert but is also planning on employing dozens.

“Most of our stores employ about 25 employees right off, and they are all usually within a mile or two from the community in which the store serves,” said Marcus Scarborough of Honor Capital.

The business owners haven't nailed down a spot but they've been looking at locations in north Tulsa around MLK and Peoria.

They project is set to begin next year.