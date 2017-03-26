1 Dead, More Than A Dozen Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting

One person died and more than a dozen people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a Cincinnati nightclub, police said.

It was unclear how many shooters were involved.

CBS News

“Only one reported shooter at this time, still investigating if others involved,” Paul Neudigate, assistant police chief of the Cincinnati Police Department, tweeted, after police said earlier that “at least a couple of shooters” opened fire inside the Cameo club.

Neudigate said that there are no indications the incident was terrorism-related. Authorities believe a conflict began earlier in the day that led to the shooting, city manager Harry Black said in a news release. Authorities were interviewing witnesses and planned a news conference later in the morning.

Cameo has a history of gun violence, including a shooting inside the club on New Year’s Day in 2015 and one in the parking lot that September, Black said.

Update: Motive is still unclear but there are no indications this incident is terrorism related. — LtC. Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) March 26, 2017

Cameos Update: Only one reported shooter at this time, still investigating if others involved. — LtC. Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) March 26, 2017

Capt. Kim Williams said there was “just a lot of chaos, obviously, when shots were fired.”

“Saturday night, it is a very young crowd. We have had incidents here in the past, but this is by far the worst,” she said.



Several officers were working security detail at the club and performed first aid and tried to revive the person who died, Williams said.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said at a press conference Sunday that 16 people in total were shot, CBS affiliate WKRC reports.

Victims were taken to four area hospitals. Some of those who were shot drove themselves to area hospitals and others were taken by ambulance.

Among the injured, five were treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and released, hospital spokeswoman Kelly Martin said. She said two people were in critical condition and another two were listed in stable condition. She had no details on the types of injuries or the ages of the victims.

Authorities were interviewing several witnesses, but Williams said a lot of the club goers had left.



“The biggest problem when you have a large crowd like this and the shots ring out, a lot of the witnesses disappear,” she said.



Authorities were asking anyone with information to come forward. Williams said investigators are checking to see if surveillance cameras were working. Authorities didn’t immediately have any suspects in the shooting.

The area is mostly industrial but also home to several nightclubs with a smattering of homes. A regional airport is nearby along the Ohio River. The area is fairly desolate at night, with the exception of the nightlife scene and 24-hour gas stations. The road where the club sits was easily cordoned off by a single police cruiser and officer at either end.



First responders had problems reaching the shooting victims because the parking lots were full, Sgt. Eric Franz told the Cincinnati Enquirer.



Ohio Gov. John Kasich said on Twitter that he was “saddened to learn about last night’s shooting” and that he was offering the state’s assistance.



Cameo’s Facebook profile says it caters to college students on Friday nights, when anyone over 18 is allowed in, while Saturdays are “grown and sexy night” for ages 21 and older.