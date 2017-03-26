Warmer Weather Returns As Severe Weather Threatens Green Country

Warmer weather is returning for our Sunday, but with that spring warmth also comes the threat for springtime severe storms later today, so stay weather aware.

After some brief localized areas of fog early Sunday morning we’re looking at a good amount of sunshine for the morning hours before high clouds begin to thicken up in the afternoon.

Even with clouds returning, we look to return to the 70s for afternoon highs across Green Country, making for a very nice early to mid-afternoon to get outside.

[img]

However, the returning warmth will also help fuel potential storms as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours.

Scattered severe storms are expected to develop west of Green Country across central and southern Oklahoma during the mid to late afternoon hours, beginning to shift into eastern Oklahoma after 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Any storm that does develop will have a very good chance of remaining severe into the evening hours across eastern Oklahoma; all modes of severe weather are possible including very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.

[img]

The severe weather threats appear highest across eastern Oklahoma through roughly midnight.

An additional area of storms is also expected to develop closer to the Oklahoma/Kansas state line after 10 p.m., moving east across northeastern Oklahoma during the overnight hours. These storms will pose much less of a tornado threat, but could still have some very gusty winds and hail associated with them.

[img]

Most, if not all, storms should be clearing out of Green Country by sunrise on Monday.

Remember, there’s no need to be scared, just be prepared. Now is a good time to go over your severe weather plan with your family so you know what to do if severe weather threatens your area.

Our entire WARN team will be monitoring conditions very closely throughout the day and all night, and we’ll keep you updated on-air, across our social media platforms, and online.

Our entire WARN team will be monitoring conditions very closely throughout the day and all night, and we'll keep you updated on-air, across our social media platforms, and online.

More tranquil weather is expected to return to begin the work week with highs in the 60s on Monday and back in the 70s on Tuesday.

Our next storm system looks to arrive on Wednesday with a few more strong to severe storms possible, but, hopefully, some much-needed beneficial rains for much of our area as well.