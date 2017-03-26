McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest In Checotah Man’s Death

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they made an arrest in the death of a Checotah man.

In September 2016, a family member discovered the body of 64-year-old Ronnie Crenshaw at him home in the 113600 block of South 4204 Road.

The death was being treated as a homicide due to trauma to his body.

Sunday, Sheriff Kevin Ledbetter confirmed they arrested Bobby Parsons from Hitchita, Oklahoma on complaint of first-degree murder.

The sheriff said more information on the arrest will be released Monday.