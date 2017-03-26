Tulsa Business Hit By Burglars Twice

A Tulsa business owner says burglars have targeted his store twice in just the last couple of months.

Harvey Show owns a Native artifact and antique store near 15th and Harvard. He said in January some burglars tried to kick the door in but ran away before they could take anything.

Then, last week, he said burglars struck again – this time taking some jewelry and several other items.

Show said he filed a police report and officers are still looking for the thieves.