Tulsa Firefighters Report No Injuries After House Fire

Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire at a home that was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East 28th Street North.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there are no injuries, fire officials said.

Firefighters said it's not clear what started the fire but they do know that it started in a back room of the house.

It took about 10 minutes to bring under control, they said.

Firefighters do believe someone lives at the home but they have not located the person that lives there yet.