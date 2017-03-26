PSO: Power Restored To South Tulsa Customers

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma says power has been restored to more than 1,700 south Tulsa customers after a lightning strike caused an outage Sunday evening.

The outage for south Tulsa and northern Bixby was posted on the PSO website at about 7:47 p.m. Other areas without power were Pryor and a rural area near Afton.

PSO said at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, only two south Tulsa customers remained without power. PSO reports that it estimates Afton customers should have power restored by midnight.

Click here for more information on the PSO website.