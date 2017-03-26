New Tulsa Firefighters Hit The Ground Running On First Day - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

New Tulsa Firefighters Hit The Ground Running On First Day

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Some new Tulsa firefighters are ready to get to work after just graduating from the academy Friday.  

If there's not an emergency for firefighters to head out to, their day usually starts with some coffee and a maybe a few donuts. 

"We might have something exciting, we may have nothing at all," said Tulsa Fire Department Captain Angel Hernandez. 

One new firefighter will have a busy day no matter what happens near Station 18 because it's his first day on the job.

"I'm nervous, but I feel ready," said Tulsa firefighter Chad Savill. 

He's learning where everything is on the truck so he'll know where to look when seconds matter.

Just a couple hours into his shift, he's heading out. 

It takes about three minutes to get there. 

The scene of Savill's first call as a firefighter has nothing to do with a fire. 

Firefighters head inside someone's apartment to help with a medical issue.

They said it's the most common kind of call they get.

Hernandez said no matter what they respond to, their approach is the same. 

"Have compassion. because most of the people that we take care of - they're calling us on their most vulnerable day," Hernandez said. 

Savill said he's looking forward to making a difference in someone's life.

"Not every call you make may not make a difference but there's always going to be that one person that maybe you do make a difference and that's kinda what I'm looking forward to with this job," Savill said. 

