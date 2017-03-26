Special Kids Care Cuts Ribbon On New Special Needs Playground

Playtime is a lot more fun at the Special Kids Care facility in Tulsa. News On 6 first told you about the push to raise money for a special needs playground nearly two years ago.

The park is special, partly due to the kids who play at the park.

But also for the journey, the space has transformed into what it is today.

"It was wasteland. Basically, it was dirt," said Joanne Williams with Special Kids Care.

News On 6 visited Special Kids Care in June 2015.

Shortly after the story aired, OK Chive, a group focused on making the world a better place, contacted Special kids.

That's when the push to create an all-inclusive play space for children like Jeremiah Seymore started.

"This makes me so happy because he's just a happy kid before and was happy just watching the kids have fun and now he gets to be a part of it," said mother Tinesha Seymore.

Jeremy Reiz with OK Chive said it was all clear from the look on Jeremiah's face.

"Just the look on his face and hand movements and just watching him swing on that swing," Reiz said.

OK Chive raised thousands as donations from Oklahoma and around the world poured in.

"It makes me realize that humanity is still there and it's such a precious thought," Seymore said.

First came the musical garden, a year later the playground, soccer field, monkey bars, theater stage and everything else took shape.

It's a concept Seymore hopes all parks would use.

Parents and organizers said they are excited about all this came together but they are hoping they will take some advice and make all play areas inclusive to children with special needs.

"The little things...just sitting here is a big deal for him," Seymore said.