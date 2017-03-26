Macy's Tulsa Promenade Mall Location Closes Its Doors

The Macy's at Tulsa's promenade mall shut down for good Sunday evening.

Earlier this year, the company announced the 41st and Yale location was one of the 68 stores closing nationwide.

The retailer announced in January that it was eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and planned to move forward with the multiple store closures.

Macy's was one of the mall's biggest tenants. The Woodland Hills Mall location remains open.