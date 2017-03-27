Tulsa Family Loses 5 Pets In House Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Family Loses 5 Pets In House Fire

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa firefighters say a family lost several pets in an overnight house fire near Apache and Gilcrease Museum Road. The fire marshal said two kids and three adults were in the house at the time but all made it out safely.

Firefighters got the call just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday with EMSA also getting reports of smoke inhalation.

Though the kids and adults made it out safely, four cats and a dog died in the fire. Firefighters were able to save one cat and one dog is still missing. 

The Red Cross is assisting the family with making living arrangements.

Investigators said they're still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.