Tulsa Family Loses 5 Pets In House Fire

Tulsa firefighters say a family lost several pets in an overnight house fire near Apache and Gilcrease Museum Road. The fire marshal said two kids and three adults were in the house at the time but all made it out safely.

Firefighters got the call just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday with EMSA also getting reports of smoke inhalation.

Though the kids and adults made it out safely, four cats and a dog died in the fire. Firefighters were able to save one cat and one dog is still missing.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with making living arrangements.

Investigators said they're still trying to figure out what caused the fire.