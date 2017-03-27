Tulsa Driver Suspected Of DUI Causes Crash After Driving Wrong Way

A driver suspected of driving under the influence crashed into another vehicle Sunday night after going the wrong way on I-44, police said.

The driver attempted to exit I-44, traveling the wrong direction and crashed into another car on the on-ramp from 51st and Peoria onto I-44, Tulsa police said.

The victims in the second vehicle weren't injured. The driver of the suspect vehicle drove over the median and was stopped by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said both the driver and passenger were intoxicated. The driver was arrested and the passenger was also arrested for warrants, police said.