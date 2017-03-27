OK Food, Inc. Recalls Breaded Chicken Products

OK Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 933,272 pounds of breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with metal, the USDA said. Photos courtesy of the USDA

An Oklahoma City-based company is recalling approximately 933,272 pounds of breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with metal, the USDA said.

The ready-to-eat breaded chicken items were produced on various dates from Dec. 19, 2016 through March 7, 2017.A list of the products subject to recall can be found here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7092” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations and institutions nationwide.

The problem was discovered on March 21, 2017, after OK Foods Inc. received five consumer complaints stating that metal objects were found in the ready-to-eat chicken products and by FSIS inspection personnel during verification activities.

After an internal investigation, the firm identified the affected product and determined that the objects in all the complaints came from metal conveyor belting.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, the USDA states.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.