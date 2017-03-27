Cleveland Drug Store Ruled Total Loss After Fire

Firefighters from multiple agencies battled an early morning fire at the Cleveland drug store, Palace Drugs. Photo courtesy of The Cleveland American

Several fire departments battled an early morning fire Monday at a Cleveland drug store and healthcare business located at 301 N. Broadway St. but the fire chief said the businesses are a total loss.

Palace Drugs and Moore Healthcare didn't sustain a lot of exterior damage, but the businesses suffered extensive interior smoke and water damage, the CFD Fire Chief said.

The drug store is well known in the community and the fire chief says it's a heartbreaking loss here.

"They've been here for almost 50 years so yeah, it's a...big loss for the city of Cleveland," said Chief Ryan Murray. Firefighters say no one was hurt in the fire.

Some other buildings had some water damage but they'll recover.

The fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.