Toll-Free Number Released For Job Seekers After Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The multi-state web-based system that links job seekers with employers has set up a toll-free number so job seekers can call for information. 

America's Job Link Alliance announced last week that it had been the victim of a hacking incident that compromised information of several thousand job seekers in 10 states, including Oklahoma. 

3/25/2017 Related Story: Protection Coming For Oklahoma Job Seekers Impacted By Data Breach

Users of the OK Job Match website may have had their names, dates of birth and social security numbers compromised, according to the AJLA. 

The Better Business Bureau said there are four things Oklahomans need to be doing right now: they need to get a hold of the three major credit agencies - Experian, Equifax and TransUnion - and place a fraud alert on your credit file and also request a credit report. The BBB also said for users to watch credit and debit card accounts just to make sure there are not unusual charges. 

The BBB also encourages OK Job Match users to contact their banks and to put a note on their accounts so the bank can be aware of any suspicious charges. 

Those affected should be receiving a letter from AJLA this week. The toll-free phone number to call for information is 844-469-3939. 

