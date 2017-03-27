Talala Mom Nominated By Husband In Costa Rican Vacation Contest

A Talala woman is currently in the lead in a contest for a 'well-deserved' vacation to Costa Rica after her husband nominated her.

Mike Burnside nominated his wife Janet, who's not only a wife and mother but has also been their daughter's full-time caretaker for the past 21 years.

Their daughter, Kenzi, was born 21 years ago with cerebral palsy and has been confined to a wheelchair, Mike Burnside said.

Kenzi has undergone many medical procedures and surgeries in her lifetime, and Mike said Janet has been more than just a mom.

"She's been her advocate, letting Kenzi know that anything she wanted to try to do or accomplish, that she was there for her to help her do any of those things that was physically possible," Mike said in his nomination video.

Costa Rican Vacations is sponsoring the contest on its Facebook page and said it's giving away a trip to the most deserving person.

CRV has posted videos of all nominees. People can vote directly on the Facebook page. Mike's nomination video is listed under 'Janet Gibby Burnside.'

Voting will end March 31 and the winner will be announced April 10. Voters may only vote once for each video, per IP address.

Mike said the vacation would be a good rest for his wife.

The trip would be a good way for Janet, "to get away from the everyday duties of not only being a mom but a caretaker, be able to relax in a beautiful place like Costa Rica and enjoy the scenery and surroundings would be a great rest for her."