McIntosh County Sheriff: Inmate Found Dead In Jail Cell

The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office says a murder suspect died after he hung himself Friday.

The sheriff said jail staff found Bobby Parsons in his cell Friday not long after investigators interviewed him about the murder of Ronnie Crenshaw in a Checotah home last September.

The Sheriff's office said at one point during the interview March 24, Parsons said he wanted to contact his attorney.

A short time later, he was placed back in his cell where he hanged himself, the sheriff's office said. He was transported to a Muskogee hospital after being found by jail staff, but then was transferred to a Tulsa hospital where he died Saturday afternoon.

A family member discovered the body of 64-year-old Crenshaw at his home last fall.

Crenshaw's death was being treated as a homicide due to trauma to his body.