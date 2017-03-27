Washington County 8-Year-Old Killed In Accidental Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Washington County 8-Year-Old Killed In Accidental Shooting

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An 8-year-old Washington County boy is dead after what authorities said was an accidental shooting near Ochelata Sunday night.

Deputies say a 15-year-old boy was showing some guns to the younger boy when a shotgun fell over and discharged.

Sergeant Jon Copeland said it appears to just be a tragic accident.

“There was a discussion of looking at some guns, and the 15 year old showed the 8 year old a shotgun that he had, leaned that against a tire, went to look for a different gun, and, at some point, the shotgun leaned against a tire fell to the ground and discharged one round,” Copeland said.

Washington County deputies said the two boys were at a house alone at the time of the shooting; the 15 year old drove the younger boy to another house where some adults called for help.

The 8 year old died at the scene.

Copeland said, “Everything we've been able to determine, it was fairly close, but not a point-blank, there was some distance between the end of the gun and where he was standing.”

The sergeant said the accident could have been prevented with some basic firearms safety.

“Making sure anytime we handle firearms, they're unloaded, unless you're getting ready to shoot or hunt. Just taking basic safety precautions to make sure you and everybody around us can be safe,” he said.

The sheriff's office has not released names of the boys involved.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.