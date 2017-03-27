News On 6 Meteorologist Dick Faurot Announces Retirement

News On 6 Meteorologist Dick Faurot will be hanging up the "gone fishing" sign permanently this summer.

After 24 years here at Channel 6, he's decided to call it a career and move into retirement. But he’s leaving us in good hands.

We're excited to announce tonight that Meteorologist Lacey Swope is coming home.

She's originally from Green Country and is an OU grad who's been a meteorologist for our sister station in Oklahoma City for the past 6 years. She also loves the great outdoors as much as Dick does.

Lacey says, “Well, I grew up, really small town of Kiefer, Oklahoma. So middle of nowhere really. And really in Slick also. Kinda split my time both places because we have land out in Slick. So, I just grew up in the outdoors. True Okie through & through, you know all there was to do was hunt & fish.”

“I went to school at OU and majored in meteorology from there. And my goal wasn't to be on TV for the longest time. In fact, until my senior year I didn't want to be on TV, I wanted to do research and work for the Weather Service. And then I kinda fell into an internship at News 9. And so I was like, if I can get paid to talk to people about Oklahoma weather, that's what I want to do. And so I get to share my passion every single day of the atmosphere and of our weather with people.”

And of course when our weather turns nasty and gets a little scary, hopefully calm people’s nerves and let them know exactly what's going on. You know the goal is to keep people safe and keep people informed and give them the most lead time as possible. And I'm so blessed to work for a station that puts the resources into the technology to be the best of the best that we can be.

Channel 6, that's what you're known for. It's an absolute dream. Growing up, knowing I loved the weather and knowing that one day I may actually be able to be on TV is one thing. But, to work for Channel 6 and to be coming in after you is something I would never in my wildest dreams have imagined. So..

“I can tell you right now, you're going to like her,” Dick said.

Lacey said, “I've got a t-shirt that says, ‘Some many lures, so little time.’”

“Well, so many lakes,” Dick said. “So little time,”

“Right, but now you’re about to have the time,” Lacey pointed out.

“Looking forward to it, I know that. By the same token, you know, I'm gonna miss the daily interaction,” Dick said.