Man Shot Outside Tulsa Skate Shop

Police say a man was taken to the hospital in grave condition following a Tulsa shooting Monday evening.

Around 7 p.m., officers responded to the Quickie Mart Skate Shop near 53rd Place and Peoria after someone heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they said they didn't find anything at the scene.

Then, police said a man showed up at the OSU Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound.

Doctors worked on him before he was transferred to St. Francis where he's in grave condition.

Police said surveillance video from the skate shop shows some kind of altercation between two cars in the parking lot, then one person starts firing at the car driving away, hitting a male passenger in the back seat.

Homicide detective Sergeant Dave Walker said it's likely a drug deal gone bad.

"To me it looks like it's going to be some sort of robbery attempt. Why or what they're selling, it's not watches or computers, I would imagine at some illegal substance that's involved in this, looks like it's a robbery," he said.

Police said the suspect is still on the run. Details are limited but investigators say he's likely driving some kind of Jeep.