Man Shot Outside Tulsa Skate Shop - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Man Shot Outside Tulsa Skate Shop

Posted: Updated:
Monday night, officers responded to the Quickie Mart Skate Shop at 53rd Place and Peoria. Monday night, officers responded to the Quickie Mart Skate Shop at 53rd Place and Peoria.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a man was taken to the hospital in grave condition following a Tulsa shooting Monday evening.

Around 7 p.m., officers responded to the Quickie Mart Skate Shop near 53rd Place and Peoria after someone heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they said they didn't find anything at the scene.

Then, police said a man showed up at the OSU Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound.

Doctors worked on him before he was transferred to St. Francis where he's in grave condition.

Police said surveillance video from the skate shop shows some kind of altercation between two cars in the parking lot, then one person starts firing at the car driving away, hitting a male passenger in the back seat.

Homicide detective Sergeant Dave Walker said it's likely a drug deal gone bad.

"To me it looks like it's going to be some sort of robbery attempt. Why or what they're selling, it's not watches or computers, I would imagine at some illegal substance that's involved in this, looks like it's a robbery," he said.

Police said the suspect is still on the run. Details are limited but investigators say he's likely driving some kind of Jeep.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.