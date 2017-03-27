Portable DVD Player Explodes Inches From Oklahoma 3-Year-Old - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Green Country mom is warning other parents after the DVD player in her car exploded, nearly burning her 3-year-old son.

Now, burn marks and charred debris are all over the backseat of Lisa Tunnell’s car.

Over the weekend, Tunnell said she was in the passenger seat, her boyfriend Zac was driving with the two kids in the back when Zac felt sparks hit the back of his head.

Then, they heard what sounded like a small explosion.

"It just went 'poof' and flames shot to the ceiling and obviously ran down the back," Tunnell said.

The portable DVD player hanging in front of her 3-year-old son Kyzer went up in flames just inches away from the toddler.

"I turned around, I couldn't see Kyzer, all I could see was flames; I was screaming, 'Pull over, pull over,'" she said.

They immediately stopped the car, grabbed the kids and threw the burning device to the ground to stomp out the flames.

Tunnell said, somehow, no one was hurt.

“All I can say, it was the saving grace of God because the amount of flames that were coming up, I don't know how it didn't burn him," she said.

Tunnell contacted the company, Sylvania, which asked her to send in the damaged parts along with some paperwork. Then, they said they'll start an investigation.

"Mainly am worried for anyone else that might have the same DVD player," she said.

The car damages will cost more than $3,000 to fix.

The company said it is looking into the incident; it also released a statement saying:

"OSRAM SYLVANIA has a license agreement with Curtis International, allowing them to use the SYLVANIA brand on specific products that Curtis manufacturers and sells. However, OSRAM SYLVANIA is not involved in the manufacturing, sales, or distribution of the product. Curtis has been working with the customer for support, and has arranged to have the DVD player sent to them for inspection. For more information about this specific product, please contact Curtis International."

